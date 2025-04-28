Prince Harry's heartbreak as he misses key anniversary amid feud

Prince Harry's heartbreak as he misses milestone day amid major feud

Prince Harry has missed an important anniversary amid his estrangement from his charity Sentebale.

On April 28, the Duke of Sussex would’ve celebrated the 19th anniversary of the day he co-founded Sentebale in 2004. Harry founded the charity with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to honor his late mom Princess Diana, who was passionate about helping out people suffering from aids.

Harry and Seeiso stepped down from their roles at the charity a month ago over their fallout with its chairwoman Dr Sophie Chandauka. The duo released a joint statement over their sentiments regarding their resignation, noting, "What has transpired over the last week has been heartbreaking to witness, especially when such blatant lies hurt those who have invested decades in this shared goal. No one suffers more than the beneficiaries of Sentebale itself.”

Along with Harry and Seeiso, the board of trustees also resigned.

"On behalf of the former trustees and patrons, we share in the relief that the Charity Commission confirmed they will be conducting a robust inquiry. We fully expect it will unveil the truth that collectively forced us to resign,” they added .

In response, Sophie claimed the charity suffered from misogyny and misogynoir, adding, “There are people in this world who behave as though they are above the law and mistreat people, and then play the victim card and use the very press they disdain to harm people who have the courage to challenge their conduct.”