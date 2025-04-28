 
Jelly Roll surprises Stagecoach with Lana Del Rey collab

Jelly Roll rocked his Stagecoach performance with a star-studded line-up of guests

April 28, 2025

Jelly Roll took Stagecoach by storm!

The 40-year-old singer, who headlined the Stagecoach 2025 set, brought out not one, not two but nine different artists to perform alongside him.

He began from MGK and Shaboozey to Wiz Khalifa and ended the night by performing alongside the one and only Lana Del Rey.

As per Billboard, towards the end of the headlining set, the Son of a Sinner hitmaker brought on Del Rey and together they performed the song, Save Me, where she took over the vocals of Lainey Wilson’s part in the track.

Additionally, to start off his gig, Jelly Roll invited his friend and collaborator MGK, who made his first onstage appearance after welcoming his baby into the world.

As Jelly Roll sang the chorus to John Denver's Take Me Home, Country Roads, the two then effortlessly transitioned into their collab Lonely Road.

Next, the A Bar Song (Tipsy) hitmaker, Shaboozey joined the country music star on stage and the two performed their recently released song, Amen and then welcomed BigX to the stage who performed the rap track, Texas before the night concluded with Del Rey’s appearance on stage. 

