Gordon Ramsay warns about ‘nonstop attention' from fame

Gordon Ramsay gets candid about cons of fame

Gordon Ramsay just mentioned how he struggles to manage the “nonstop attention” fame bring about.

The celebrity chef mentioned that he is always recognized wherever he travels, but finds that being famous in America is worse since his factor of distinguishment is the British accent he has.

He told The Times newspaper: "Fame brings nonstop attention. There’s nowhere in the world where I’m not recognised, but America is a different beast. I can put on a cap and dark glasses in the UK, but over there, the moment you open your mouth they recognise the accent and you’re screwed."

The Kitchen Nightmares star proceeded to mention that he has learned to ignore his critics and is insistent on always defending his team.

Gordon mentioned, "I don’t give a f**k what the critics say. I’ve been criticised more than any chef on the planet and I’ve developed the skin of a rhinoceros.”

"But I’ll always defend my team if they’ve been hurt by a flippant remark or derogatory comment. You have to go in to bat for your team, right?" he added.

This statement comes after Gordon admitted that he has dined at his restaurant twice because it was "too posh" for him.

On The Savory Originals podcast, the chef who has earned 17 Michelin stars throughout his career, mentioned, "There's a very fine line, running it or indulging in it. I've only had dinner at Restaurant Gordon Ramsay twice in 25 years.”

"Once was for [daughter] Megan's birthday, and the second time was with Bradley Cooper when we were together for the film 'Burnt',” he revealed.

Gordon explained, "It's not my style. It's too posh for me. It sounds weird, right? You built the place and it's like, 'I'm not built that way. I can't sit there with that level.

"It's bloody intimidating and it's a very special moment for the guests, not for me, because I'm a giver - I'm not a receiver,” he concluded.