Channing Tatum, new girlfriend Inka Williams confirm romance

Channing Tatum, new girlfriend Inka Williams make their romance public

Inka William and Channing Tatum made their relationship public in a sweetest way

The model took to her official Instagram account on Saturday, April 26 to mark the Deadpool & Wolverine actor's 45th birthday.

In the now- expired celebratory post, Inka shared PDA-filled snaps along with a heartwarming birthday tribute for Channing on her Stories.

“Happy life to the handsomest, kindest, funniest, stoopidest most gorgeous human ever !!!” Inka gushed.

Pouring her love and well wishes for Tatum on his special day, Inka further wrote, "Merci for making life beautiful and fun.”

She concluded her caption with a French slang, "JTM trop fort" which translates to "I love you."

For those unversed, Channing and Inka have been romantically linked since they made a joint appearance at a pre-Oscars party together in Los Angeles in February.

The appearance came after Channing split from ex-fiance Zoe Kravitz back in October 2024 after three years of relationship.

An insider told People that Channing and Zoe parted ways on good terms and will be working together on future projects together.

"Channing's doing well," the source shared to the outlet in March. “[Inka] makes him happy.”

“He's reuniting with Zoë later this spring for another movie project,” the tipster added at the time.