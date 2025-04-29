'Rude' Chappell Roan accused of pushing her assistant on red carpet

Chappell Roan's red carpet interaction with assistant goes viral

Chappell Roan is being accused of "pushing" her assistant away at last week's red carpet event.

The 27-year-old singer was at the 2025 Fashion Los Angeles Awards red carpet last week when a video of her went viral for allegedly being rude to her assistant.

The video in question showed the Grammy winner waving to her fans while two of her companions were standing close to her. The singer then headed towards her fans, moving her assistant away in the process by using her arm as they appeared to collide.

The assistant's expression was also captured in the video as her eyes widened with a wry smile. However, another closer angle showed a very light bump with the singer only gently moving away the assistant.

However, netizens soon divided over the viral videos, with some slamming Roan for being "rude" and "disrecpectful" while other fans called out the critics for dramatising the interaction.

"Even if she didn’t push her it was still rude. It’s clear the woman was trying to go one way and didn’t see Chappell, moving her out the way like that was unnecessary," wrote one social media user.

A second user felt that "it was an emotional and psychological push, with her hand there to infer of a push… truly sinister," while a third fan also agreed.

"Even as a fan of her it’s quite obvious it was rude of her to do that, even if she didn’t touch the woman, it was still rude and disrespectful to do," the comment read.

Not all her fans doubted her intention, as one pointed out that the singer "literally just tapped her to let her know she’s there cause she’s looking the other way?"

Another also said, "She didn’t do anything wrong at all," with one more devoted fan noting, "this was clearly just a misunderstanding."

The fan continued, "they were both trying to go one way, not seeing each other and collided, Chappell put her hand up so she wouldn’t bump into her and the woman backed away on her own, poor Chappell always in unfortunate situations."