Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick put to rest by 'A Simple Favor' director

Photo: 'A Simple Favor' director rubbishes Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick's feud rumors

A Simple Favor director recently put Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick’s feud rumours to rest.

As fans will be aware that Daily Mail previously reported that Blake Lively and co-star Anna Kendrick have clashed over how the Gossip Girl star’s lawsuit has affected Another Simple Favor's promotion, with Kendrick allegedly seeking to distance herself from Lively.

Nonetheless, in a new chat with PEOPLE Magazine at a special screening of the movie in New York City, Paul Feig praised Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick's on-screen chemistry.

"Yeah, it's really natural. There's something about the two of them," Feig adds of Kendrick and Lively's onscreen chemistry. "They just, they come together and it it's magic."

For those unversed, Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick reprise their roles in the sequel of 2018's original A Simple Favor.

He went on to add that both the actresses were more than happy to team up together for the movie, Another Simple Favor.

"They were both kind of equally excited, I will have to say, because they both really loved these characters, you know, and, and so it was not hard at all to talk them into it."

Another Simple Favor shows Emily, after being convicted for murder in the original movie, released from jail invites Stephanie Smothers to attend her Italian wedding.

The character of Emily has been portrayed by Blake Lively while Anna plays the friendly blogger, Stephanie.