Here's why Travis Kelce unfollowed actor Ryan Reynolds on IG

Travis Kelce recently sparked a new debate after unfollowing Ryan Reynolds on Instagram

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 29, 2025

Travis Kelce cutting ties with Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively?
The real reason Travis Kelce unfollowed Ryan Reynolds on Instagram has been revealed.

On Monday, an insider revealed to Page Six that the NFL star wants to distance himself from the actor's wife Blake Lively's ongoing legal dispute with Justin Baldoni.

An unfollow on social media usually conveys that an individual is cutting ties with the other. However, it's still unclear whether he is just trying to avoid getting caught up in the It Ends With Us actress' messy legal nightmare or done with their friendship.

Recently, it was reported that Travis' girlfriend, Taylor Swift, also maintains distance from Blake after being mentioned in Justin's $400 million defamation lawsuit against the actress.

The insider confirmed that the Bad Blood singer is not as close with Blake as she once was.

