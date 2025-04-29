Meghan Markle gets up close and personal about working through pain

Meghan Markle hands podcast listeners her advice for success

Meghan Markle has newly launched episode for the Confessions of A Female Founder podcast has just dropped, and includes the Duchess’ words of wisdom for everyone facing an uphill battle.

For this episode, IT Cosmetics’ Jamie Kern Lima was her guest, in the ‘Attaining the Unattainable’ episode.

It began with a motivating display where the Duchess spoke about the grit it takes to succeed when everything feels against you, rather candidly.

Her opening line saw her speaking to listeners and saying, “Any female founder, or founder at all will tell you, these moments happen where it feels like absolutely everything is on the line.”

“You feel as though whatever you and your team have been working towards, somehow its all led you to this one point in time whether it’s a big interview or a high pressure investor meeting-- and I will tell you, firsthand the stress its palpable.

“But what do you do when despite giving it your all it still doesn’t work out? When you still get a ‘no’? A crushing ‘no’.”

“It’s a lot to process, it makes you question if chasing your dream is even something you’re meant to do, but here’s the thing. This is precisely the moment that you have to dig deep, where you have to use every tool you’ve got and get right back up.”