Lana Del Rey heaps praise for Alex Warren's work

Lana Del Rey spoke highly of Alex Warren and his musical talent at StageCoach.

According to the latest findings of NME, the songbird was introduced to the singer by Jelly Roll on during his headline set on 29th April.

During their backstage meeting, Lana revealed how much enjoys the song, Ordinary.

As per the report, Lana admitted she “loves” the song in front of the original singer and recited a few lines off the song to Alex Warren.

“Every time I hear it, I think, ‘Why can’t we hear more like this?’ because it takes you to church,” she added.

For those unversed, eight other artists joined Jelly Roll on stage as well besides the Summertime Sadness songbird.

The 40-year-old singer started the series of performances from MGK and Shaboozey to Wiz Khalifa, as per Billboard.

For concluding the headlining set, Jelly also brought on Del Rey and together they performed the song, Save Me, as she took over the vocals of Lainey Wilson’s part in the track.