Victoria Beckham helping David Beckham amid hidden stress: Report

Victoria Beckham is reportedly planning David Beckham's 50th birthday amid family drama

Lifestyle News Desk
April 29, 2025

David Beckham is reportedly freaking out about his milestone birthday.

As fans will be aware, David Beckham is turning 50 on May 2, 2025.

However, the former England footballer has not been feeling his best ahead of this big day, per Heat Magazine.

A source told the outlet that David has expressed “the same uneasiness about ageing as most of us do.”

“Vic has found it really difficult seeing him suffer, and has tried to convince him 50 is only a number,” added the insider.

They went on to claim that Victoria has made sure she is there to help David if he encounters any unwarranted sentiments at this birthday bash.

“Obviously, they’re going all-out for the celebrations, but Vic has been concerned that it might get too much for David, so she’s promised him that she’s going to hold his hand through it all,” the spy confided.

Referring to the fashion designer’s own 50th birthday, the tipster revealed, “She found her own 50th birthday celebrations quite overwhelming at times, and can see how the same might happen to David.’

“He definitely wants to show everyone that he can still party like the best of them. But Vic has told David that he can also change his mind at any time and make things a bit more low-key,” the source remarked in conclusion. 

