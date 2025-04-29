Meghan Markle’s PR basket was very well received by King Charles?

Meghan Markle tried to mend bond with King Charles by sending him a PR basket full of treats from her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

According to reports, the Duchess of Sussex’s gift sat well with the monarch, however, things between them still remain strained.

Meghan is said to have included jam, honey, crêpe mix, and other items in the gift box delivered to Clarence House, along with a personal note.

Speaking on the matter, a source told Heat Magazine that this gesture could be a sign that Meghan is ready to end the tension with the Royal family.

The source added that Meghan believes in "killing with kindness" and hopes to show she’s willing to be the bigger person to help heal the rift.

“Meghan didn’t think twice about sending the King a gift basket and, despite what people may think, the word is it actually went over quite well,” they said.

The source added, “Her strategy is to be the bigger person, so that she and Harry can eventually melt the ice and end this standoff with his family.

“Meghan has always been of the opinion that she can kill people with kindness. She puts a brave face on the current situation with regards to her in-laws, but deep down, there’s no doubt she’s very upset being so disliked.

“The bad blood and continued lack of communication gets her down in a big way.”