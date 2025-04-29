'Dreamers – The Hunt For Shadowclaw' creator teases plot, cast, date

'Dreamers – The Hunt For Shadowclaw' shares exciting news for the fans

Dreamers – The Hunt for Shadowclaw producers, Andreas Schneider and Ulrich Schwarz, have opened up for the first time about the details of the movie.

During an interview with Variety, the producers candidly said that they are on board for a 3D CGI animated movie.

Sharing the plot of the movie, they began, “‘Dreamers’ is about accepting and embracing those who are different from you — and about fully embracing what is different about yourself. Well-told and powerfully animated, we want to plant a seed of acceptance to broaden the range of who children consider normal, skillful, even admirable."

The story was based on a trio including the K9 test failed German shepherd, Lenny, an Indian runner duck, Fred, and the down syndrome bear, Bearnice, who are saving their friend, a circus panther, Shadowclaw, from F9 team.

“Our animals possess remarkable super-abilities that are all the more extraordinary because of their struggles. Quirky, lovable, and deeply relatable, they take us on an inspiring, action-packed adventure,” the producer and creator continued.

Before concluding, they shared, “This is a film that encourages audiences of all ages to embrace their unique strengths, overcome challenges, and believe in the impossible.”

Epsilon Film’s animated movie Dreamers – The Hunt for Shadowclaw is scheduled to be released in cinemas in 2028.