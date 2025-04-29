Meghan Markle drops major reason of not finding work in Hollywood

Meghan Markle recalls being told 'freckles aren’t a sign of beauty'

Meghan Markle has made a surprising revelation about not getting work in Hollywood.

During the latest episode of her Confessions of a Female Founder, the Duchess of Sussex welcomed IT Cosmetics’ founder Jamie Kern Lima as a guest.

Speaking about her Hollywood career, Meghan, who rose to fame with her role as Rachel Zane in Suits, shared that her appearance, including freckles affected the work opportunities she was presented with since these did not fit with the industry standard at the time.

The wife of Prince Harry told Jamie, “I was an auditioning actor, auditioning for commercials and I remember my commercial agent could not submit me for beauty or skincare ads because I had freckles.”

“They were like: ‘No, no, it’s just never going to work because freckles aren’t a sign of beauty’. It was just, you couldn’t see yourself reflected there,” she added.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is both African-American and Caucasian heritage, added, “Oh my gosh, oh please. I heard ‘No’ all the time, especially because I wasn’t cookie-cutter for a specific type.”

“And, at the start of my auditioning career, you were either the Black girl or the white girl or the Latina girl. Everything was typecast so being mixed I could get into a lot of rooms that meant as a numbers game I heard ‘no’ even more,” Meghan shared further with IT Cosmetics’ founder.

Notably, Meghan Markle, who tied the knot with Prince Harry in 2018, has been in headlines with her latest business ventures including Netflix show With Love, Meghan, lifestyle brand As Ever and podcast Confessions of a Female Founder.