Meghan Markle thinks she can get away with anything after HRH title use

Meghan Markle’s HRH title use ‘would’ve offended Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle would have offended late Queen Elizabeth II had she been alive with her use of the banned HRH title, claimed expert.

The Duchess of Sussex appeared for a candid interview on The Jamie Kern Lima Show when host Jamie Kern Lima flaunted the gift basket she got from the Duchess.

The gift containing homemade strawberry sauce and ice cream had a card which was signed “With Compliments of HRH The Duchess of Sussex.”

The use of HRH sparked a stir online as Harry and Meghan had agreed not to use their royal titles after stepping down as senior royals in 2020.

“I had a very full house and all of sudden I get word that you dropped off this gift basket with ice creams, homemade strawberry sauce to put on top of the ice cream just to see if that helps lighten my load,” said Lima.

Speaking on the matter, Royal author Ingrid Seward said, "I think if her late grandmother-in-law Queen Elizabeth was still around she would be highly offended, as she was very sensitive about that.

"She wouldn't think it was the correct form and remember she removed the HRH titles from both Diana and Sarah Ferguson," the expert told The Sun.

"The Queen didn't remove HRH but told them not to use it,” she added. "But she isn't here anymore so maybe Harry and Meghan think they can get away with it."