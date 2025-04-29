Photo: David Beckham, Victoria concerned about family drama: Source

Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz to ditch David Beckham’s birthday despite Victoria’s ultimatum

New tensions are emerging in the Beckham family ahead of David Beckham’s 50th birthday.

While David has been stressed due to his internal conflicts about the aging process, his sons are reportedly feuding with each other, per Heat Magazine.

Reportedly, Romeo Beckham’s new girlfriend, DJ Turnbull has become a cause of rift between him and his brother Brooklyn.

A source claimed that Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz have denied to be present at any event attended by DJ Turnball.

Dishing more details, a source told the outlet, “Brooklyn and Nicola have given their own ultimatum: that they won't attend any event if Kim’s there.”

“It got slapped down by David, who told Brooklyn that he was out of line and should only be thinking about showing up at his dad's birthday,” the source also added of the concerned father.

Speaking of their fashion designer mom, the tipster added, “While Vic is usually the peacemaker, this has pushed her over the limit. She's told Brooklyn to stop with all the drama. It’s caused a huge rift between the brothers, with Cruz taking Romeo’s side.”