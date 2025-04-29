 
Geo News

Truth about James Gandolfini, Denzel Washington's onset fight revealed

James Gandolfini and Denzel Washington costarred in 'Crimson Tide'

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 29, 2025

James Gandolfini, Denzel Washington had onset fight? Revealed
James Gandolfini, Denzel Washington had onset fight? Revealed

A new biography of the late, titled Gandolfini: Jim, Tony, and the Life of a Legend, has claimed that his working relationship with Denzel Washington suffered from some friction, or did it?

Denzel and Gandolfini starred in the 1995 film Crimson Tide. The former played Lieutenant Commander Ron Hunter opposite Gandolfini’s Lieutenant Bobby Dougherty.

According to a report published in Premiere magazine at the time, the duo got into a "scruffle" due to a scene where Gandolfini had to hold the Gladiator II star by the collar. Denzel felt that The Sopranos star was more aggressive than he needed to be. He then “storm[ed] over” to director Tony Scott to take the matter to him.

According to Rocky Carroll, who also starred in the film, told author Jason Bailey that “It got really heated really fast,” but Emmy winner thought he was “doing [his] job.”

In the biography, released on Tuesday, April 29, Gandolfini’s former manager Mark Armstrong admitted that Gandolfini “did get a little aggressive, more aggressive than I think Denzel was ready for.”

The book also shared that Enough Said star then thought he’d get fired from the film, but he didn’t.

However, a portion of the Premiere magazine report published in the biography claimed that the duo “scuffled vigorously” in another on-set incident, but “burst into laughter.”

Denzel later stated that the “fooled everybody” on set.

“Literally immediately after that, they started a great friendship,” Armstrong shared. “And Jim had a ton of respect for him.”

Olivia Munn opens up about 'hard moment' in parenting
Olivia Munn opens up about 'hard moment' in parenting
Wanda Sykes reveals her twins' birthday wish that has her saying absolutely not
Wanda Sykes reveals her twins' birthday wish that has her saying absolutely not
Real reason Elizabeth Hurley, Billy Ray Cyrus won't mingle their families
Real reason Elizabeth Hurley, Billy Ray Cyrus won't mingle their families
Prince William and Kate make a statement with their outfits in Scotland
Prince William and Kate make a statement with their outfits in Scotland
Eva Longoria reveals if 'Desperate Housewives' reboot is likely to happen
Eva Longoria reveals if 'Desperate Housewives' reboot is likely to happen
Prince William, Kate Middleton make first appearance on anniversary trip
Prince William, Kate Middleton make first appearance on anniversary trip
William, Kate leave children at home to celebrate wedding anniversary in Scotland
William, Kate leave children at home to celebrate wedding anniversary in Scotland
Rock legend's daughter Teddi Mellencamp shares major health update
Rock legend's daughter Teddi Mellencamp shares major health update