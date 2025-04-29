Matthew Rhys raves about Anjelica Huston following 'Towards Zero' release

Matthew Rhys speaks highly of Anjelica Huston after 'Towards Zero' premiere

Matthew Rhys has finally revealed how he felt while meeting Anjelica Huston.

Speaking with PEOPLE magazine, the 50-year-old Hollywood actor said filming the new BritBox murder mystery Agatha Christie's Towards Zero with the legendary actress, Huston, was "intimidating.”

Expressing his feelings, Rhys, who plays Inspector Leach in the series, articulated, "I was nervous because those kind of Hollywood dynasties don't come around very often." (sic)

The Death Comes to Pemberley star added, "In fact, I believe [the Hustons are] the only family to have three generations of Oscar winners.”

“Working with that caliber, you're always concerned as to whether you'll be able to hit the ball across a net in a way that they expect. I also grew up with her father films and her films. It's always intimidating meeting big stars,” he noted, referring to the Oscar-winning actress’ father, John Huston.

Around the same time when the shooting for Towards Zero started, Rhys had just watched the 1990 The Witches with his 8-year-old son Sam, whom he shares with his partner Keri Russell.

"I watched it and was like, 'Christ, she's so good in this,'" he remarked.

Singing praises of the Huston, who plays Lady Tressilian, The Scapegoat alum explained, "She clearly has mischief through her. She still has a great twinkle in her eye. I was a little bit shy and a little bit quiet around her, so I wasn't probing or joking in any way, and really, I only had a few scenes with her.”

“I didn't have as many as some of the other cast, and I was a lot more envious of them. When I was around her, I just tried to be on my best behaviour and not say anything stupid and embarrass myself,” Rhys admitted.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Agatha Christie's Towards Zero, which was released on March 2, 2025, is available to stream on BritBox.