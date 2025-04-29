'Stranger Things' star sparks engagement rumors with sparkling ring on THAT finger!

Maya Hawke sparks engagement rumors with sparkling ring on THAT finger!

Stranger Things star Maya Hawke has sparked engagement rumours after she was spotted wearing a ring on Monday.

Maya was photographed taking a stroll around Downtown Manhattan, New York City, with a sparkling diamond ring on her ring finger.

The Revolver star sported an all-denim look, with baggy pants and a jacket over a black-and-white horizontal-striped polo top as she spoke on the phone. She completed her look with lack Prada shoes and a black handbag. The actress’s ring shone bright and was noticeable as it was the only piece of jewelry she sported for the outing.

Maya has been dating singer Christian Lee Hutson, 34. The singer, whom she praised as a musical genius, also produced her third studio album Chaos Angel. She will begin her 20-date European leg of her Chaos Angel World Tour on June 21 at Vega in Copenhagen.

The actress, who’s the daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, has, like many other nepo babies, received backlash over the privilege she has in the industry.

In response, she acknowledged the privilege but stated that she’ll work anyway.

“There are so many people who deserve to have this kind of life who don't, but I think I'm comfortable with not deserving it and doing it anyway,” she noted during an appearance on Happy Sad Confused podcast in February.

“And I know that my not doing it wouldn't help anyone,” Maya Hawke remarked.