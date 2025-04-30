Teddi Mellencamp shares how much about her cancer battle she tells her kids

Teddi Mellencamp reveals how much of her cancer battle is known to her kids

Teddi Mellencamp has been "very open and vulnerable" with her children about her ongoing stage four cancer battle.

The reality star, 43, recently up with Extra about her "shrunk" tumours, which she says have "disappeared" now that she's "on course" to make a recovery.

The Real Housewives alum, who shares three kids Slate, Cruz, and Dove with husband Edwin Arroyave as well as a stepdaughter Isabella from his previous relationship, opened up about how much about her ongoing cancer journey does she disclose to them.

"I've been very open and vulnerable with them on the days that I don't feel good and the days that I do, because I don't ever want them to think that I'm not 100 percent being there the way I used to be."

Mellencamp gushed about how supportive her kids have been amid her health journey.

"They've been my caretakers and, like, my son every night will be like, ‘Do you want your elixir?’ And really, my elixir is half a Pedialyte and half sparkling water, and it's like we're trying to get the perfect combination, and every night he's like, ‘Blue raspberry or…?’" she recalled.

"So, it's been really great to have them be helpers, and I'm so happy that I've been able to encourage them to share when they need help and when it's okay to be sad or happy."