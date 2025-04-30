 
Christina Haack sets record straight on cheating speculation

Christina Haack has reportedly been dating Larocca since about three months before their romance was confirmed in January

April 30, 2025

Christina Haack denies cheating on her third ex-husband Josh Hall with her new beau Christopher Larocca.

The clarification came in response to allegations made by her current boyfriend's ex Andrea Deanna—who recently questioned the timeline of the couple's romance in an interview with the Daily Mail.

Deanna claimed that Larocca met Haack at the end of June 2024 while they were still in a relationship and Haack was married to Hall.

"While we were still dating, [Christopher and Christina] were dating, and she was still married, and [she and Josh] were still living together," Deanna told the publication.

As per Hall's divorce filing, their "date of separation" was listed as July 8, 2024.

Meanwhile, when Haack and Larocca's romance was confirmed in January, Daily Mail—the first to break the news—also claimed that the couple had been dating for about three months.

Deanna also claimed she was speaking to Larocca up until early October and even reached out to Hall when the news of Larocca and Haack's romance broke, claiming she was "caught off guard."

In response, a representative for Haack has shut down the cheating allegations made against the reality star.

"This person continues to make false allegations and spread lies. Christina was separated when she met Chris," Haack's rep told People Magazine.

Larocca's rep also denied Deanna's claims, telling Daily Mail that his client "categorically denies" the claims.

"He ended his relationship with [Andrea] prior to his relationship with Ms. Haack. Any statement that they met in June is untrue," the statement said, per the outlet.

Hall's representative also denied the claims. "We are not surprised about these rumors at all. What's surprising is it took this long for a media outlet to contact Josh and ask about it. We've been awaiting this question," the rep told People Magazine.

Hall is currently in a relationship with model Stephanie Gabrys. 

