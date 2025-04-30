 
Justin Bieber praises wife Hailey's new look

Justin and Hailey Bieber welcomed their first baby in August 2024

Lifestyle News Desk
April 30, 2025

    Justin Bieber appreciates Hailey's new bold look

    Justin and Hailey Bieber's relationship is still going strong!

    On Tuesday, the supermodel took to her Instagram handle to share a carousel featuring five snaps of her wearing a black halter-neck top and blue jeans.

    After Hailey uploaded the photos, her husband Justin praised her in the comments section of the post.

    “Um, woah,” penned the Baby hitmker.

    The comment confirms that Justin and Hailey are committed to one another despite rumours that they are heading towards divorce.

    Recently, an insider revealed to People magazine that the married couple is  trying to tune out the noise.

    “Hailey is not on the verge of wanting a divorce or leaving him. It's just completely untrue,” the source said outlet at that time.

    “If anything, she's sad about how hard everyone is being on him,” the source added.

