 
Geo News

Meghan Markle blasted in a public forum: ‘Pathetic and despicable'

Meghan Markle gets hit with another wave of backlash

By
Hiba Anjum
|

April 30, 2025

Meghan Markle slapped with accusation after accusation: ‘Does she understand anything?’
Meghan Markle slapped with accusation after accusation: ‘Does she understand anything?’

Meghan Markle has just been hit with another bit of accusations, and it’s because of her actions that got exposed on the Jamie Kern Lima Show podcast.

It all relates to Meghan’s usage of HRH when giving a gift basket to the host and royal commentator Alexander Larman has a lot to say.

Branding the decision “despicable and pathetic” in his chat with GB News, he further bashed the former-royal for having “absolutely no right to use it.”

She even took direct aim at the Duchess at one point and called her “so desperate to keep hold of her reputation, she will do anything.”

But he didn’t end there either, Mr Larman also made sureto point towards the fact that, “To understand Meghan Markle, you have to realise she is absolutely petrified of not being relevant anymore.”

Especially in respect to her saying she and Harry battled things “in the trenches” at one point of their relationship.

“Does she understand what that means?” asked in his clapback too before ending the topic.

For those unversed with the appearance, it was a makeup free podcast episode where both Meghan and the host showed up without any kind of product on their face, and got candid about her love for her children, her nightly emails, as well as about her love for ‘fox’ Prince Harry. 

Virginia Giuffre's ex revealing everything she's told him about Epstein, Andrew
Virginia Giuffre's ex revealing everything she's told him about Epstein, Andrew
Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr. do THIS to teach kids valuable skills
Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr. do THIS to teach kids valuable skills
Jenna Ortega reveals secret passion
Jenna Ortega reveals secret passion
Inside Prince Harry's newfound family after stepping away from Royal life
Inside Prince Harry's newfound family after stepping away from Royal life
Meghan Markle reveals reasoning behind her nickname for Prince Harry video
Meghan Markle reveals reasoning behind her nickname for Prince Harry
Why did Freddie Mercury get angry with Michael Jackson?
Why did Freddie Mercury get angry with Michael Jackson?
Sammy Hagar admits to ongoing Alex Van Halen feud
Sammy Hagar admits to ongoing Alex Van Halen feud
Selena Gomez gets honest about Benny Blanco 'first kiss': ‘I was disgusting & repulsive' video
Selena Gomez gets honest about Benny Blanco 'first kiss': ‘I was disgusting & repulsive'