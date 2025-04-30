Meghan Markle blasted in a public forum: ‘Pathetic and despicable'

Meghan Markle slapped with accusation after accusation: ‘Does she understand anything?’

Meghan Markle has just been hit with another bit of accusations, and it’s because of her actions that got exposed on the Jamie Kern Lima Show podcast.

It all relates to Meghan’s usage of HRH when giving a gift basket to the host and royal commentator Alexander Larman has a lot to say.

Branding the decision “despicable and pathetic” in his chat with GB News, he further bashed the former-royal for having “absolutely no right to use it.”

She even took direct aim at the Duchess at one point and called her “so desperate to keep hold of her reputation, she will do anything.”

But he didn’t end there either, Mr Larman also made sureto point towards the fact that, “To understand Meghan Markle, you have to realise she is absolutely petrified of not being relevant anymore.”

Especially in respect to her saying she and Harry battled things “in the trenches” at one point of their relationship.

“Does she understand what that means?” asked in his clapback too before ending the topic.

For those unversed with the appearance, it was a makeup free podcast episode where both Meghan and the host showed up without any kind of product on their face, and got candid about her love for her children, her nightly emails, as well as about her love for ‘fox’ Prince Harry.