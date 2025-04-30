Meghan Markle's use of HRH title dubbed ‘shocking' and 'unacceptable'

Meghan Markle receives backlash over use of HRH title: ‘Unacceptable’

Meghan Markle has landed in trouble after it was revealed she used the HRH title when signing a card she was sending to a friend along with a gift basket.

The Duchess of Sussex appeared for a candid interview on The Jamie Kern Lima Show when host Jamie Kern Lima flaunted the gift basket she got from the Duchess.

The gift containing homemade strawberry sauce and ice cream had a card which was signed “With Compliments of HRH The Duchess of Sussex.”

The Sussexes had an agreement made when she and Harry stepped back from royal duties to not use their HRH title.

Royal commentator Hugo Vickers told The Sun that using the HRH title shows “complete disrespect” and accuses Meghan of “exploiting the system.”

"I think it's very shocking,” he said. "One thing that was made absolutely clear when they left was that the HRH title was not to be used. The other person who doesn't use it is Prince Andrew, who has accepted that completely.

"And now we see a card printed with HRH printed on it. This is completely unacceptable,” the expert continued.

He added, "It brings up the wider issue of what they are doing with their titles all along. The reason we follow what they're doing is because she is married to Prince Harry.

"It gives a soap opera element that wouldn't be there if she was just a film star. It's bad enough them using the Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles.

"The problem with that is that it would be more difficult to remove them because it would require an Act of Parliament. Parliament has more important things to think about than them.

"The fact this has been used with a card is very worrying. It's a complete disrespect for the deal that was made with the Queen."