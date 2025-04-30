Virginia Giuffre's brother shares her last letter with the world: ‘I don't know'

Giuffre's brother Sky Roberts shares her letter before passing/ Source: Facebook

Virginia Giuffre’s brother Sky Roberts has just taken to social media with the last letter she ever wrote, prior to her passing.

This letter in question is rumored to have been written for the protest in Washington today, and reads, “Mothers, Fathers, Sisters, and Brothers need to show the battle lines are drawn, and stand together to fight for the future of victims.”

It also featured a question that wonders, “Is protesting the answer - I don't know, but we've got to start somewhere.”

For those unversed, Ms Giuffree passed at her farmhouse close to Perth, Western Australia.

There was also a part of the letter that was partly obscured and the Daily Mail believes it says, “We are not going to go away.”

It is pertinent to mention that her family has even come forward with their thoughts about Ms Giuffre since her passing. Calling her a “fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse” even though that same ordeal took “a toll” because the “abuse… became unbearable.”

This admission was part of their announcement of her death and further goes on to say, “She was the light that lifted so many survivors. Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure. Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure.” Ms Giuffre had three children, who her family described as the “light of her life.”