 
Geo News

Virginia Giuffre's brother shares her last letter with the world: ‘I don't know'

The last letter Virginia Giuffre wrote before her passing has just been shared by her brother

By
Hiba Anjum
|

April 30, 2025

Giuffres brother Sky Roberts shares her letter before passing/ Source: Facebook
Giuffre's brother Sky Roberts shares her letter before passing/ Source: Facebook

Virginia Giuffre’s brother Sky Roberts has just taken to social media with the last letter she ever wrote, prior to her passing.

This letter in question is rumored to have been written for the protest in Washington today, and reads, “Mothers, Fathers, Sisters, and Brothers need to show the battle lines are drawn, and stand together to fight for the future of victims.”

It also featured a question that wonders, “Is protesting the answer - I don't know, but we've got to start somewhere.”

For those unversed, Ms Giuffree passed at her farmhouse close to Perth, Western Australia.

There was also a part of the letter that was partly obscured and the Daily Mail believes it says, “We are not going to go away.”

It is pertinent to mention that her family has even come forward with their thoughts about Ms Giuffre since her passing. Calling her a “fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse” even though that same ordeal took “a toll” because the “abuse… became unbearable.”

This admission was part of their announcement of her death and further goes on to say, “She was the light that lifted so many survivors. Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure. Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure.” Ms Giuffre had three children, who her family described as the “light of her life.”

Selena Gomez ends old friendship over Benny Blanco?
Selena Gomez ends old friendship over Benny Blanco?
Tina Knowles gushes over Beyonce's ‘Cowboy Carter Tour'
Tina Knowles gushes over Beyonce's ‘Cowboy Carter Tour'
Prince Andrew's son-in-law reacts to William and Kate's romantic photo
Prince Andrew's son-in-law reacts to William and Kate's romantic photo
'Slow Horses' editor explains why 'less is more' in hit drama
'Slow Horses' editor explains why 'less is more' in hit drama
'The Little Mermaid' star gets honest about googling herself
'The Little Mermaid' star gets honest about googling herself
Prince William and Kate's wedding anniversary omitted from royal family statement
Prince William and Kate's wedding anniversary omitted from royal family statement
Meghan Markle slammed for using HRH title: ‘Everything is a performance'
Meghan Markle slammed for using HRH title: ‘Everything is a performance'
Kate Middleton reveals unexpected present she got for Christmas video
Kate Middleton reveals unexpected present she got for Christmas