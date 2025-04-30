George Clooney's wife Amal puts US entry at risk

George Clooney's wife Amal faces US entry ban

Amal Clooney, the wife of Hollywood star George Clooney, faces potential US entry ban due to her International Criminal Court work, according to Fox News.

Referring to a report in Financial Times, the publication reported that Amal Clooney, a British human rights lawyer, reportedly gave legal advice to the court in a war crimes case against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over the war in Gaza.

According to the Financial Times, the U.K. Foreign Office reportedly recently warned lawyers, including Amal Clooney, giving legal advice to the International Criminal Court that they could face sanctions due to a February executive order President Donald Trump signed.

George and Amal Clooney, who got married in September 2014, have yet to comment on the report.

They were married at Ca' Farsetti in the city of Venice by George Clooney's friend Walter Veltroni, an Italian politician who served as the country's deputy prime minister between 1996 and 1998.

Given George Clooney's affection for his wife and children, fans believe he might consider leaving the US if Amal's entry is denied.