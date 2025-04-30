 
The Weeknd recalls 'just getting off the street' early in career

The Weeknd admitted it wasn't until his 'early 20s' when his music became famous

April 30, 2025

The Weeknd revealed no one knew what he looked like in the beginning
The Weeknd just recalled his previous colleagues had no idea he was a successful musician.

He first released his songs anonymously and seeing reactions from people who didn’t know it was his work, provided him with "validation."

In a conversation with Jenna Ortega for V magazine, the Blinding Lights singer said, "I've been recording since I was about 14 or 15, but I didn’t really blow up until my early 20s."

"But even then, you know, inspired by Daft Punk, I wanted the music to speak for itself, right? When I put music out, nobody knew what I looked like. I was just getting off the street, not quite homeless anymore,” he further told the Wednesday actress.

The Weeknd continued, "I had a day job at American Apparel, and people at my job were playing my music. I had put it out. So, people were playing my music and had no idea that I was standing and working right beside them. So that to me was the validation I needed to quit my job and focus on this 110%."

Additionally, in light of Jenna Ortega finding fame at a very young age, the Save Your Tears hitmaker mentioned, "Our experiences are a little different. When I was your age, I was able to hold on to being anonymous a little longer.

"My fans didn’t really know what I looked like until maybe three projects in. So, I was very calculated because I didn’t want to get thrown in, and I wanted to experience life behind the camera. It was a luxury I was able to kind of carve out for myself,” The Weeknd concluded. 

