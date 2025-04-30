Meghan Markle ‘exploiting the system' with her latest bold move

Meghan Markle accused of ‘exploiting’ the British Royal system with new move

Meghan Markle has been accused of “exploiting” the British Royal system after allegedly using HRH title despite striking a deal with the Royals.

Royal expert Hugo Vickers the Duchess of Sussex for using her royal title in personal messages, saying it goes against the deal she and Prince Harry made when they left their royal roles.

Speaking to The Sun, Vickers said Meghan’s use of “HRH” on a card shows a lack of respect and feels like she is taking advantage of the royal connection.

"It shouldn't be used at all,” she shared his two cents on the matter. "None of the titles should be used - it's exploiting the system. It links them to the British Royal Family.”

He continued: "They can't have it both ways. They shouldn't take advantage of it under any circumstances - a deal is a deal.

“The fact that a card has been printed shows this is not just a one-off thing. This card exists and is presumably being used quite a lot under all sorts of circumstances.

"I'm not surprised they are doing this - they're pushing the boundaries all the time. But they really can't do that."