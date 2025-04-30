Selena Gomez ends old friendship over Benny Blanco?

Selena Gomez sparks Benny Blanco breakup rumors

Selena Gomez has unfollowed her best friend, Theresa Marie, on Instagram following her outing with Benny Blanco.

Selena and Theresa have been best friends for over a decade, but it seems their friendship could be in jeopardy.

This comes after Benny and Theresa were seen having dinner together by a fan who shared the footage on TikTok.

Fans began to worry that the Single Soon hitmaker and the songwriter’s relationship may be on the rocks. Others argued that the duo may have been planning a surprise for Selena.

A fan took to Twitter to share that the singer has mysteriously unfollowed her pal of many years. However, Theresa still follows the Grammy winner.

Fans can get an idea of how deep the duo’s friendship is by reading Selena’s 2019 Instagram to caption dedicated to Theresa.

“I met Theresa 5 years ago. We worked together and became best friends,” the Wolves singer wrote.

“She has taught me how to see life in a fun, carefree and uplifting way. She has shown me how to be a strong and fearless woman,” she continued.

“She is beautiful, kind and smart. I saw how capable she was of achieving her dreams. I wanted nothing more than to see her pursue them and soar. And here you are making it happen T. I love you and I am so proud of you,” she concluded.

Selena Gomez last shared a post featuring Theresa Marie on March 10 this year.