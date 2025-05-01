 
Ben Affleck reveals he spend 'the greatest day' of his life with THIS NFL star

The actor made an appearnace at Travis and Jason Kelce's podcast

Lifestyle News Desk
May 01, 2025

Ben Affleck calls Tom Brady hangout his ‘greatest day' ever

Ben Affleck shared that he had spent the "greatest day" of his life with Tom Brady aside from the birth of his children.

In a recent chat on Kelce Brothers’ podcast The New Heights podcast, the 52-year-old actor gave insights into one of the best days of his life while playing football with Brady.

As he recalled getting to "run routes" with the 47-year-old seven-time Super Bowl champion in the April 30 episode of the podcast, Jason inquired, "How many completions did we get? What were you running? What kind of routes are you running?"

Affleck responded, "I won't lie to you. I don't know if they have a name. I'm sure I disgraced every receiver that's ever run around."

"But," the father of three said, adding, "To this day, aside from the birth of my children, that was the greatest day."

It is pertinent to mention that Affleck is father to three children, Samuel, 13 Violet Anne, 19, and Seraphina Rose, 16, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

