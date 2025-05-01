 
'DWTS' pro Alan Bersten addresses viral moment with Emma Slater

Alan Bersten recently sent the internet into a frenzy after kissing Emma Slater during the DWTS tour’s final live show

Lifestyle News Desk
May 01, 2025

Dancing With the Stars pro Alan Bersten finally broke the silence on his viral moment with Emma Slater.

Last month, the 30-year-old professional dancer sent the internet into a frenzy after kissing Emma during the DWTS tour’s final live show in Rosemont, Illinois.

“Did it go viral?” Alan asked Us Weekly of the moment. “It was an incredible tour and I’m sad that it came to an end.”

“But also there are so many good moments,” he added.

Recently, an insider told the outlet that their romance is "not new, it's ongoing."

For those unversed, Emma was previously married to fellow DWTS pro Sasha Farber. The exes parted ways in 2023 after four years of marriage. 

