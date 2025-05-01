David Beckam's sons receive comparison with Prince William, Harry: Report

Photo: David Beckam's sons feud branded similar to Prince William, Harry situation: Report

David Beckham’s sons feud is reportedly getting compared to the situation of Prince William and Prince Harry.

As fans will be aware, the Beckham brothers have not been seeing eye to eye with each other ever since Romeo started dating Kim Turnball, Brooklyn’s ex.

According to a new report of RadarOnline.com, the elder brother is trying to protect Romeo from the ulterior motives of the DJ, but Romeo is paying him no heed.

Sharing more details about the family drama, a source told the outlet, "Romeo and Kim believe Brooklyn got his heart broken by her, so he's bitter.”

“But Brooklyn is dead clear this is because he just doesn't trust her and wants to protect his brother," the insider established.

"Romeo and Brooklyn aren't speaking to each other and can't even be in the same room right now," the spy added and reasoned, “Everyone's saying that's why Brooklyn pulled a no-show at his dad's party.

In addition to this, the report noted a striking resemblance between the Beckham family feud and the situation between Prince William and Prince Harry.

It has been recently reported that Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship remains frozen till date despite reports that the Duke of Sussex wants to reconnect with the Royals.

"It's very upsetting. These two have always been so close, and now look at them. It's not that far off from the whole Prince William and Harry situation. It's awful," the insider remarked in conclusion.