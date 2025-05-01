Prince Andrew's presence with royals questioned after new report on his firm

The royal family's decision to invite Prince Andrew to Easter Sunday service has been criticized after a new controversy involving the Duke of York emerged.

Anti-monarchy group Republic questioned the royal family's decision after BBC reported that one of Prince Andrew's prized business assets was administered for two years by a company controlled by the controversial millionaire Doug Barrowman.

Republic also shared the link of the BBC report on it's X account with caption, " still invited to attend events with the royals.

The finances of the Duke of York have been under intense scrutiny, with questions about how he can afford to live in his Royal Lodge mansion in Windsor after he was cut off financially by his brother, King Charles.

In its report, BBC said that the prince's choice of business associates has long been controversial.

Prince Andrew was among members of the royal family who attended the traditional Easter Sunday service in Windsor.

It was the second year in a row that the Duke of York joined the King and Queen at St George's Chapel.