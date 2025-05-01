 
Geo News

Shailene Woodley hard launches relationship

Shailene Woodley unveiled the man she is in a relationship with

By
Web Desk
|

May 01, 2025

Shailene Woodley hard launches relationship
Shailene Woodley hard launches relationship

Shailene Woodley is dating Emily In Paris star Lucas Bravo!

The pair went Instagram official with their relationship as Bravo posted new snaps from their rather dreamy, romantic desert trip.

Woodley was featured in some of the snaps that he uploaded for his followers on the social media, that are more than 2 million people.

The two were first romantically linked in March as they took a rather intimate stroll through the streets of Paris.

As seen in the pictures, the two appeared to be in high spirits during their visit to Slab City, California, before the stopped by to attend the Stagecoach Music Festival, which was headlined by Luke Combs, Jelly Roll and Zach Bryan.

Shailene Woodley hard launches relationship

In one picture Woodley and Bravo were seen sitting n the ground, as the Divergent star took a selfie, while another selfie featured the two smiling at the camera wearing black cowboy hats.

A third picture showed a closeup of the hands of the two, their fingers intertwined, exploring the festival venue.

This relationship reveal from Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo comes after the Pretty Little Liars actress split from her former fiancé, NFL player, Aaron Rodgers, in 2022, to whom she got engaged in 2021. 

What Buckingham Palace statement said on Meghan's use of HRH title
What Buckingham Palace statement said on Meghan's use of HRH title
Josh Hopkins gets honest about filming 'Rust' after Halyna Hutchins' death
Josh Hopkins gets honest about filming 'Rust' after Halyna Hutchins' death
Lewis Pullman's dad Bill's honest reaction to 'Thunderbolts*' script comes to light
Lewis Pullman's dad Bill's honest reaction to 'Thunderbolts*' script comes to light
King Charles leaves visitors disappointed after Sandringham Estate emergency video
King Charles leaves visitors disappointed after Sandringham Estate emergency
Tom Cruise pulls all strings for Ana de Armas' birthday
Tom Cruise pulls all strings for Ana de Armas' birthday
Prince William shares hilarious dad joke during Scotland visit with Kate Middleton video
Prince William shares hilarious dad joke during Scotland visit with Kate Middleton
How does Tom Cruise relax?
How does Tom Cruise relax?
Prince Harry to leave Archie on his birthday to attend award tied to Diana
Prince Harry to leave Archie on his birthday to attend award tied to Diana