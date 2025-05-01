Shailene Woodley hard launches relationship

Shailene Woodley is dating Emily In Paris star Lucas Bravo!

The pair went Instagram official with their relationship as Bravo posted new snaps from their rather dreamy, romantic desert trip.

Woodley was featured in some of the snaps that he uploaded for his followers on the social media, that are more than 2 million people.

The two were first romantically linked in March as they took a rather intimate stroll through the streets of Paris.

As seen in the pictures, the two appeared to be in high spirits during their visit to Slab City, California, before the stopped by to attend the Stagecoach Music Festival, which was headlined by Luke Combs, Jelly Roll and Zach Bryan.

In one picture Woodley and Bravo were seen sitting n the ground, as the Divergent star took a selfie, while another selfie featured the two smiling at the camera wearing black cowboy hats.

A third picture showed a closeup of the hands of the two, their fingers intertwined, exploring the festival venue.

This relationship reveal from Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo comes after the Pretty Little Liars actress split from her former fiancé, NFL player, Aaron Rodgers, in 2022, to whom she got engaged in 2021.