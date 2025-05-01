 
Geroge Clooney, Nicole Scherzinger and more mark major career milestone

Geroge Clooney, Nicole Scherzinger and others earned Tony Award nods over their Broadway debuts

May 01, 2025

The nominees for the 2025 Tony Award have been announced!

On May 1, Tony winners Sarah Paulson and Wendell Pierce, on CBS Mornings, announced this year’s contenders,

Amongst the nominated were the names of George Clooney, Nicole Scherzinger, Mia Farrow, Sadie Sink, Daniel Dae Kim, Sarah Snook, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Jonathan Groff and Megan Hilty as well as others.

For many of them, that include Clooney, Scherzinger, Snook and stars Louis McCartney, Jasmine Amy Rogers as well as Cole Escola — made their Broadway debuts this season.

Meanwhile, with this year’s nominations, Audra McDonald, wrote history as she became the most Tony-nominated performer of all time, already having six awards, more than any other actor.

The Tony award is granted to actors and actresses in recognition of their live Broadway performances as the highest honour, presented annual by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

Its ceremony is expected to be held on Sunday, June 8 at the Radio City Musical Hall in New York City and would be hosted by Broadway veteran, Cynthia Erivo, who is a Tony, Grammy and Emmy winner, as well as a three-time Oscar nominee.

