Kanye West takes U-turn on Drake again

Kanye West's comments come during live stream of Drake's friend

Lifestyle News Desk
May 01, 2025

Kanye West makes big remarks about Drake's music

It appears the flip-flops of Kanye West continue on Drake. In the past, he has taken jabs at him for several reasons. 

But for quite some time, Ye has changed his tone toward him. His recent remarks on a live stream are one such example.

“The thing about Drake’s music is he ain’t got **** where he copies what I do. I’ll have copied a Drake flow a lot of times," the 47-year-old confessed on the Work hitmaker's friend's livestream Top5.

"I got **** that once Drake took over the algorithm was copies of Drake," the father-of-four added.

Not only that, Kanye has backed Drake in his legal battle against his record label UMG after they released Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us.

“Yo, I’m so happy right now, you don’t understand. With this UMG, Drake, Kendrick situation, Super Bowl, Grammys — this **** was driving me and you know where it should be driving me, but this is the biggest victory in music history right here,” he said at the time.

Following this, Ye said he would end his feud with Drake for good, “I’m never finna call Drake out of his name. I’m team Drake, 100%. And team Kendrick and Team all of us! Kendrick needs to be going at UMG at this point."

