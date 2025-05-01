How did 'The Harry Potter star's life change after the films?

'Harry Potter' star looks unrecognizable after 15 years

More than a decade has passed since the Harry Potter films, and Louis Cordice, a Slytherin student who played Blaise Zabini, has looked unrecognizable.

He was part of the troublesome trio, appearing in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in 2009 and The Deathly Hallows Parts 1 and 2 in 2010 and 2011.

Now a senior finance recruitment specialist, he sports a full beard and has a family of three kids.

Louis described his work, "I specialise in building strong, high-performing finance teams by focusing on the unique needs of clients and candidates."

"My approach goes beyond simply filling roles—it's about long-term, meaningful relationships and finding the right cultural fit," he told Daily Mail.

But Louis's switching careers doesn't mean he didn't look back at his time with the iconic franchise. He has previously attended conventions to meet with Harry Potter fans.

"I'm lucky to travel the world and get to go to conventions, compared to what we see now, and meet Harry Potter fans who now have children," he said when interacting with fans at an event.