Brad Pitt's ‘F1 The Album' brings star-studded artist collection

Brad Pitt’s movie’s album has songs from Ed Sheeran, RAYE and many more

May 01, 2025

Brad Pitt’s F1 track list has been unveiled!

Many A-list artists such as Ed Sheeran, the country music star Chris Stapleton, the pop sensation RAYE and the K-pop audience favourite ROSE from BLACKPINK have all contributed to F1 The Album.

After the leading track for Pitt’s F1, titled, Lose My Mind by Don Toliver featuring Doja Cat, was released, the entire track list of the album has also been unveiled.

The Perfect hitmaker contributed his talents to the track, Drive, meanwhile K-pop sensation ROSÉ, who also made headlines for her collaboration with Bruno Mars, contributed Messy.

Chris Stapleton, a veteran name in the country genre, recorded Bad As I Used To Be, and RAYE, who is scheduled to perform at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in July - has recorded a song called Grandma Calls The Boys Bad News.

Along with Tate McRae’s Just Keep Watching other artists who have been featured in F1 The Album, include Dom Dolla, Burna Boy, Roddy Ricch, Maidson Beer, Peggy Gou, and more.

F1 The Album would be released the same day the Brad Pitt starrer would be launched, that is, on June 27, 2025. 

