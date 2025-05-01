Lorde calls Charli XCX inspiration for ‘Virgin'

Lorde reveals role of Charli XCX behind new album ‘Virgin’

Lorde just explained how Charli XCX ended up inspiring her latest album, Virgin.

The Ribs hitmaker remembered working with the Speed Drive singer on the remix of Girl, So Confusing, from her album Brat, which topped the music album charts.

This song was about Charli being uncertain if another fellow artist liked her or not, which was later confirmed to be about Lorde.

The two artists then united on the remix of the song which gave Lorde the opportunity to share her perspective on the situation.

Additionally, the Solar Power singer performed with the 360 crooner during the first weekend of the music festival, Coachella.

On BBC Radio 1, Lorde sat down for a conversation after announcing that her fourth studio album, Virgin, would be released on June 27, she talked about Brat’s influence on her music.

“We were quite a way in it at that point, but Brat coming out really gave me a kick in a lot of ways. It forced me to further define what I was doing because Charli had so masterfully defined everything about Brat and I knew that what I was doing was very distinct to that,” Lorde explained.

She continued, “It’s just the amazing thing when a peer throws the gauntlet down like that, you’re like ‘OK, yeah, we’ve gotta pick it up.’ I’ve spoken to a lot of peers who’ve all had the same feelings. It’s very sick and I’m so grateful to her.”

“Doing the remix together and meeting her in that place of rugged vulnerability and cracking open the thing… People responded really well to that – I was like ‘OK, cool, this is a good thing to be doing,” the New Zealand native added of the remix, Girl, So Confusing.

“I really suffer from this thing of not feeling my own power… and the remix just started me up and I was like, ‘No, no, people are listening and they care and your words carry real weight’,” Lorde concluded.