Taylor Swift boyfriend Travis Kelce vibes with Justin Timberlake on 1984 track

Travis Kelce, Justin Timberlake show moves on 1984 track Curious

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce and Justin Timberlake shared a fun moment on the golf course.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Tumberlake posted the video, set to Midnight Star’s 1984 song Curious, which showed Kelce moving on the beat while sporting a bucket hat.

The NFL star, who made headlines with his romance with Swift, uses his golf club as a microphone.

Notably, Timberlake and Andrew Santino, who also joined the duo at the golf club, matched his moves.

The NSYNC member wrote in the caption, “We are just @killatrav’s backup dancers now.”

Andrew joined in the comments section, stating, “The tequila had me leaning.” However, Kelce added, “The vibes are unmatched.”

Later, Kelce reposted the video, stating, “Vibin out with the homies @cheetosantino @justintimberlake I didn’t know how to end it.”

It is worth mentioning that Travis Kelce has been spending some time with Justin Timberlake as the previous video showed him and his brother Jason Kelce playing cards with the NSYNC member.

Moreover, Kelce and Taylor Swift have remained out of the spotlight with reports suggesting that the duo are planning to “amp up wedding discussions," OK Magazine reported.