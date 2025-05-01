 
Prince Harry to leave Archie on his birthday to attend award tied to Diana

Prince Harry's son Archie is turning six on May 6th

Lifestyle News Desk
May 01, 2025

Prince Harry is set to travel to Las Vegas on May 6th, the day his son Archie turns 6.

Archie was born on May 6th , 2019 a year before Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as working royals.

The couple welcomed their second child, Princess Lilibet, in 2021 in California.

According to people.com, the Duke of Sussex will take part in a conversation hosted by Dr. Tessy Ojo, the CEO of the Diana Award, the only charity that bears the name of Princess Diana.

Dr. Ojo will chair the conversation with Prince Harry, President of Global Customer Operations at ServiceNow Paul Fipps and two young recipients of the organization's Legacy Award: Sikander “Sonny” Khan and Christina Williams.

Sikandar Khan works in artificial intelligence at Microsoft and also heads up the Paani Project, an organization that supports diverse humanitarian efforts in Pakistan, including the construction of over 20,000 wells

