Lewis Pullman's dad Bill's honest reaction to 'Thunderbolts*' script comes to light

Lewis Pullman reveals how his dad Bill reacted to 'Thunderbolts*' script

Lewis Pullman has shed light on dad Bill Pullman's reaction to the script of Thunderbolts*, his first-ever Marvel project.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine for a recent press event for Thunderbolts*, the 32-year-old Hollywood actor quipped that his famous father has not yet slipped into this Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he still shares fruitful advice with him due to his successful acting career.

Lewis, who plays a mysterious character named Bob, articulated, "He always goes story first and writing first and character first. I was waiting to get the full script so I could send it to him so we could talk about it."

Giving a serious Bill Pullman-esque impression, he added, "Once he read the script, he was like, 'There's a lot to do here. Yeah. I think there's a lot to be done.'"

Moving forward, when the Top Gun: Maverick star was inquired about his or his family’s fondness for Marvel movies, he replied, “We didn't grow up watching TV and we were allowed, like, a movie or two a weekend."

Expanding on this, he explained, "We watched a lot of what my parents grew up watching, and so there was a lot of older stuff. I was the youngest child, so my vote for movies always got pushed to the last. I would've put Marvel on there, but... my voice was not heard."

"I'm getting my entire family to sit down and watch this movie. So it'll be monumental,” Lewis stated ahead of his Marvel debut.

For the unversed, the star-studded cast of Thunderbolts* includes Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen, and David Harbour.

It is pertinent to mention that Thunderbolts* is set to premiere in theatres on May 2, 2025.