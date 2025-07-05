 
Geo News

Jennifer Aniston spills details on 'The Morning Show' season 4

Jennifer Aniston says 'The Morning Show' season 4 is 'not Friends'

By
Web Desk
|

July 05, 2025

Jennifer Aniston speaks out on The Morning Show season 4
Jennifer Aniston speaks out on 'The Morning Show' season 4

Jennifer Aniston, famously known for her role of Rachel Green in Friends, has opened up about season 4 of The Morning Show.

In an interview with People Magazine, Aniston shared details about the upcoming season of the show.

The actress told the outlet that the new season is “complicated” and nothing like her show Friends.

“The Morning Show is just a beast to film. It is layered, it's complicated, it's emotional, it hits on a lot of topics and current events, so let's just say, it's not Friends,” Aniston stated.

Additionally, Aniston also speaks out on her experience of producing and starring alongside Reese Witherspoon, saying, “We're involved in every single aspect of the show, on top of just the performance side, which is a big piece of it.”

“But I've got incredible support, and we have such an incredible team,” she added.

Notably, Aniston also expressed gratitude for doing the show since 2017, saying, “I honestly can't believe it's season 4 and we've been doing this since 2017. How is that possible?”

As per Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show, which is scheduled to begin streaming from September 17, 2025, is “still in post-production.”

Justin Bieber dismisses divorce rumors with wife Hailey in new post
Justin Bieber dismisses divorce rumors with wife Hailey in new post
Zayn Malik opens up about racial challenges in One Direction
Zayn Malik opens up about racial challenges in One Direction
Kelley Wolf speaks out after losing custody of kids to ex Scott
Kelley Wolf speaks out after losing custody of kids to ex Scott
Diddy met with 'standing ovation' from fellow inmates
Diddy met with 'standing ovation' from fellow inmates
Nicole Scherzinger to take London stage for solo show
Nicole Scherzinger to take London stage for solo show
Uma Thurman reveals her 'practical' approach for picking film roles
Uma Thurman reveals her 'practical' approach for picking film roles
Dakota Johnson teases unexpected career move in future
Dakota Johnson teases unexpected career move in future
Brian McFadden gets married for third time
Brian McFadden gets married for third time