Jennifer Aniston spills details on 'The Morning Show' season 4

Jennifer Aniston speaks out on 'The Morning Show' season 4

Jennifer Aniston, famously known for her role of Rachel Green in Friends, has opened up about season 4 of The Morning Show.

In an interview with People Magazine, Aniston shared details about the upcoming season of the show.

The actress told the outlet that the new season is “complicated” and nothing like her show Friends.

“The Morning Show is just a beast to film. It is layered, it's complicated, it's emotional, it hits on a lot of topics and current events, so let's just say, it's not Friends,” Aniston stated.

Additionally, Aniston also speaks out on her experience of producing and starring alongside Reese Witherspoon, saying, “We're involved in every single aspect of the show, on top of just the performance side, which is a big piece of it.”

“But I've got incredible support, and we have such an incredible team,” she added.

Notably, Aniston also expressed gratitude for doing the show since 2017, saying, “I honestly can't believe it's season 4 and we've been doing this since 2017. How is that possible?”

As per Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show, which is scheduled to begin streaming from September 17, 2025, is “still in post-production.”