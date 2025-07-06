Black Sabbath fans angered over Marilyn Manson appearance during show

Black Sabbath fans slam Marilyn Manson video tribute

Marilyn Manson was a shocking addition to appearances and performances at the recent Black Sabbath farewell show.

Somewhere between performances by Alice in Chains, Tom Morello, Yungblud and Metallica, the disgraced rock musician, Manson, was also allowed space to share some pre-recorded words in honour of Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne.

A clip shared to social media of the video message showed Manson, real name Brian Warner, speaking of how he later came to share a stage with Osbourne and Black Sabbath after growing up as a fan himself.

“It is a great honour to be here via this video, and I’d like to say congratulations, and I love you very much Ozzy,” he said, reflecting on their shared history on stage.

However, Black Sabbath fans were displeased by Manson's appearance due to several allegations of rape, sexual assault and physical abuse made by four women about him.

“F*** Marilyn Manson, he’s a piece of s***,” one angry fan wrote on X after seeing the video tribute in the livestream.

Others also echoed the outrage with one saying, “Disgraceful that he is on this otherwise outstanding Black Sabbath show,” while another wrote, "Marilyn Manson on the Black Sabbath stream f*** off.”

A fourth viewer said, “Eurgh Marilyn Manson making an appearance on the Sabbath stream. F*** that guy.”

Though the lawsuit against Manson dropped in January this year, his first UK concert as part of his One Assassination Under God Tour was cancelled after mounting pressure from campaign groups and a Member of the UK Parliament.

Manson was also dropped by his record label, Loma Vista, as well as his booking agent CAA and longtime manager Tony Ciulla in the wake of the accusations against him.