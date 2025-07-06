Josie Davis gets honest about dating in Hollywood

Josie Davis reflects on dating in Hollywood

How hard will it be to date in Hollywood? Josie Davis, a star in Charles in Charge, suggests it can be tough.



In a chat with Page Six, the actress, who starred in the 1980s sitcom, looked back at the responses she received from men in the industry, calling them "intimidating." But added she’s just a regular gal “who’s quirky.”

The 52-year-old also shared she tried using an exclusive dating app, Raya, but in the wake of no positive feedback, she said, “got off of [it]” because no one was even “trying” to write her on there.

In her view, "you have to be either super famous or a model," before adding, “It’s so hard for me to meet people.”

But Josie had a fair share of relationships in Hollywood, according to reports. Jacob Young and Dax Griffin were said to have dated her in the past.

Apart from dating challenges, the actress said she is focusing on her career. She is set to star in Pardon Me: The Bevelyn B. Williams Story, where she plays a federal judge.

For the role, the star told the outlet she went to several courts in California to observe trials. She also came to see cases of MS-13 gang members, the actress recalled.

“This was right before it kind of blew up,” Josie said, referring to MS-13 becoming a hot topic during Trump's presidency.

“These two guys walk in and [were] shackled heavily. I mean, chains I’ve never [seen], big, thick chains were on their waist … it was frightening," she remembered.

In the meantime, Josie's Pardon Me: The Bevelyn B. Williams Story will be out on Aug 15.