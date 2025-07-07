Dakota Johnson says 'dating sucks,' explains why after Chris Martin split

Dakota Johnson reveals why 'dating sucks' amid Chris Martin split

Dakota Johnson is fresh off of hit romcom Materialists, and she’s sharing why “dating sucks.”

Materialists depicted a love triangle between her character, Lucy, and rich and dapper Harry (played by Pedro Pascal) and hardworking but not so rich John (Chris Evans).

The actress revealed that like her character, director Celine was also a professional matchmaker, which made it easier for her to get real insight into the profession.

“I spoke with her a lot,” the Fifty Shades of Grey star said, “and it was mostly just hearing stories of her experiences, and how she felt people were more honest with her than they would be with their friends or family, or even their therapist, because people become so desperate to lock down a certain ideal."

"And Celine found it so interesting that it was more about material aspects of living than it was about emotional, visceral, soulful aspects. So that was incredible research,” she shared, per Deadline.

"And I also learned that dating sucks," she added with a laugh.

When asked to explain, she said, "Well, I don’t honestly know. I don’t have personal experience, but I know from friends of mine that trying to find your person is just difficult."

"It’s both beautiful and scary and I think it makes every human question their worth, which is sad," she remarked.

"Some dating apps are incredible, and I know people that have gotten married and are so in love from them, and people who have been set up by friends or matchmakers. There’s no right or wrong answer to love,” the Madame Web star added.

Dakota Johnson also shared what kind of movies she’s currently interested in, saying, “I’m so interested right now in romance and love, and how it can help people and save people and ignite some hope in people’s hearts.”