Ed Sheeran promotes 'art will fund art' on social media

Ed Sheeran shares his painting hobby with his fans

When Ed Sheeran is not making music, he is doing paintings. Now, the pop icon says his art will be put on display at the Heni Gallery in Soho in London.



In a post on Instagram, the Shape of You singer explained that he often does painting for fun or as a hobby. But this time, popular artist Damien Hirst and the art group Heni encouraged him to put his work in public.

"So last year in between shows I was doing these paintings. I love painting, more for fun and to give to friends, but this time I was encouraged to do a show of them by @damienhirst and @heni," he penned.

The Grammy winner continued, "I paint when I’m not working on a record, just to do something creative with my brain. And it’s mostly just splashing colours on canvases, think Jackson Pollock but with colourful house paint. I am by no means ‘an artist’, but I do love making art, it makes me feel great, and I love the end result."

Later in the post, Sheeran shared the details where his paintings would be put on display. "The show is gonna run from 10th July to 1st August at the heni gallery in soho."

"The paintings are for sale if anyone fancies it, and my proceeds from them will all go into the @edsheeranfnd so art will fund art. I like the idea of that."

"There’s also prints and other merch available, all quite fun. If you happen to be in soho over the next month pop in. The opening preview of Cosmic Carpark Paintings is this Thursday 10th July from 2pm-8pm. Enjoy !x," he concluded.