Benny Blanco makes personal admission about his mental health disorder

Benny Blanco reveals how his impulsive thoughts impacted others

Benny Blanco has opened up about his struggle with mental health issues.

While appearing for an interview n Jake Shane’s Therapuss podcast, he candidly discussed how he coped up with intrusive thoughts.

Recalling his struggle from obsessive impulsive disorder, "When I was a kid, I used to have this thing where I had to go 'mmph',” he said. “If I didn't do it, I thought my parents were going to die."

"Now I have little things where I touch parts of my face or make a fake cough sound literally hundreds of times a day. It's involuntary," the record producer added.

Admitting that he learned to control his disruptive behavior that annoys others, Blanco continued, "I got rid of all the things that are really annoying to another person. I still do little things like making sure everything in my shower is facing forward. But that's insane regardless of OCD."

Meanwhile, the Bad Decision singer shared the love and support that he received from his fiancée, Selena Gomez.

Sharing rare update about his love life with his ladylove, he told the host, "With Selena, I can do it all day. She makes me want to hang out and cuddle, just watch things, just eat food, and have piles of food around us and have the best time ever.”

Before concluding, the 37-year-old singer revealed that the couple hasn’t planned their wedding as they recently released Gomez’s fourth album, I Said I Love You First, on March 21, 2025.

For those unversed, Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez have been together for nearly two years.