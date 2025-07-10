Camila Cabello puts on perky performance in Dublin

Camila Cabello rocks the Dublin stage with energetic show

Camila Cabello just delighted her fans with an energetic performance in Dublin.

During her Wednesday’s stop for the Yours, C tour, the Havana hitmaker looked nothing less than sensational and was a force to be reckoned with on stage, marking the end of her tour’s European leg.

She wore a silver corset with heavy boning and a bust boosting halterneck, pairing it up with a pair of matching skimpy hot pants that had a draping belt.

Camila effortlessly performed on stage wearing sky-high knee high boots matching the rest of her dramatic outfit.

She prompted immense cheers from the audience as she belted out lyrics to a string of hit songs including, Never Be the Same, She Loves Control, Inside Out, and Consequences.

Camila's Yours, C Tour kicked off on June 21 at the Starlite Occident Festival in Marbella and is also a mix of multiple festival appearances and headline shows across Europe, Asia, Australia, and South America.

After the conclusion of her European leg of the tour, the Seniorita singer will then head to Australia and Brazil in August and September for a number of shows.

This performance also comes months after Camila Cabello took a flight to Monaco for the Formula 1 races during the 2025 Monaco E-Prix, accompanied by her boyfriend, Lebanese businessman Henry Junior Chalhoub.