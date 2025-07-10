Angela Kinsey shares bomsbhell revelation about 'The Office' cast

Angela Kinsey reveals how The Office cast still remain in touch

Angela Kinsey just confirmed The Office cast still stays in touch through a group chat.

While having a conversation with PEOPLE magazine, the 54-year-old actress, who played the role of Angela Martin in the show that started in 2005 and ended in 2013, shared that the faux employees of Dunder Mifflin are still in touch through a highly active group text chain called “Office Peeps.”

Kinsey also noted that Rainn Wilson, who played Dwight Schrute in the show, checks in the most, while Creed Bratton sends the “most random” messages that keep everyone on their toes.

“Interestingly enough, I feel like Rainn checks in the most, which is very sweet, and I don't think anyone's annoying, but the most random will be Creed, and I think that's very on brand,” she said.

“One time, he made a little Christmas song with a Santa hat that flopped around. You never know what you're going to get,” the Haters Back Off star quipped.

Kinsey has started rewatching the show with her three children but they don’t admire what her character did in the show.

“They started watching The Office with me, and they loved the show. They thought I was too mean to Phyllis. That was one of their biggest comments,” the mother of three said of Phyllis Smith’s character, Phyllis Vance.

“But then Phyllis did come for Angela Martin, too. They were true frenemies, I would say. They could not believe the scene, though, where she threw the Post-it notes in my face,” Angela Kinsey remarked.