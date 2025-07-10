David Beckham shares throwback photos with 'precious young lady'

David Beckham celebrates daughter Harper's birthday

David Beckham marked daughter Harper’s birthday with a carousel of throwback photos.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the InterMiami owner shared a carousel of photos from Harper’s childhood.

In the caption, David penned a sweet note to mark Harper’s birthday.

The former footballer wrote, “Happy Birthday to Daddy's Pretty Lady.”

“To the most special precious young lady who is kind & beautiful inside and out , thank you for making each day brighter for us all,” he added. “we love you Harpie have the best day ever Love Daddy #HarperSeven @victoriabeckham.”

Harper Beckham, daughter of David and Victoria, turned 14 years old on June 10, 2025.

Notably, Harper also received a heartfelt birthday wish from her mom Victoria.

The Spice Girls alum shared a post on her Instagram handle, writing, “Happy birthday to my world!! You are my everything and I’m so proud of the strong, confident, kind and talented young lady you are becoming.”

“You’re my best friend and I’m so lucky I get to be your mummy. We love you so so much #HarperSeven!! Enjoy your special day!! Kisses @davidbeckham,” Victoria added.

Besides Harper, David Beckham and Victoria also share three sons: Brooklyn Beckham, Cruz Beckham and Romeo Beckham.